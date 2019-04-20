NTCC – Sports

Friday’s game (Apr 19) is now Saturday (Apr 20) at 1:00 pm

Andy Morgan

Head Baseball Coach

Northeast Texas CC

NTCC Softball drops a two-game set at Navarro College

Friday, April 19, 2019

Northeast Texas Community College Eagle Softball (12-24, 7-13) traveled to Corsicana to take on the Navarro College Bulldogs (22-21, 9-11) on Friday. Navarro took down the Eagles 9-0 in game one and carried that momentum into game two and defeated NTCC 10-2.

Navarro would get things started in the first inning scoring four runs on six hits. The Bulldogs would add one run in the 2nd inning, and two each in the 3rd and 4th innings to power ahead of the Eagles 9-0.

Jamie Franks (Hardin Simmons University) got the start of NTCC, and Mackensie Mankel would also see action for the Eagles in game one, each pitcher throwing two innings in the circle.

Blakelea Nettles and Shelby Baker (Hardin Simmons University) would each collect hits for the Eagles, but the Navarro pitching stifled the Eagle batters inducing ten ground ball outs on the day.

In game two of the set, Navarro got on the board first scoring one run in the first inning to get things started for the Bulldogs. Navarro would score five runs in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead over NTCC. Five errors in game two would be costly for NTCC, and the Bulldogs took advantage taking game two 10-2.

The Eagles would not go down easy, plating two runs in the third inning to cut the lead to 6-2, however, that would be the only runs NTCC could plate in game two.

Kara Carter was in the circle for NTCC and would go the distance for the Eagles striking out three on the day.

NTCC would outhit the Bulldogs six to five in game two with Macee Hollins and Brooklyn Manes leading the way with two hits each. Haylee Wilson and Raylei Merrell each added a single for the Eagles.

Northeast Texas Community College will return to play on Tuesday, April 23 when they take on Trinity Valley Community College to make up rainout games from last weekend. Game time on Tuesday will be at 1:00 pm for the doubleheader action.

Justin Hargrove ATC, LAT

Northeast Texas Community College

Athletic Trainer/Director of Human Performance

Assistant Athletic Director

Office:903-434-8285

Fax:903-434-4425

jhargrove@ntcc.edu<mailto:jhargrove@ntcc.edu>

www.ntcc.edu<http://www.ntcc.edu/>

www.ntcceagles.com<http://www.ntcceagles.com/>