NTCC – Sports

NTCC Rodeo Completes Season

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team recently concluded the 2018-2019 regular season. NTCC competes in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola Junior College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.

The final NIRA Southern Region standings were released on Monday, April 29 and the Eagles had several team members on the list.

Zachary McPherson finished ranked 10th in Saddle Bronc, Ty Eason ranked 6th in Tie Down Roping, and Slate Wiseman finished 20th in Steerwrestling. In Team Roping, Header, Cooper Christophersen ranked 20th, and Ty Eason finished 27th. Team Roping, Heeler, had three Eagles ranked; Culver Roberts finished 13th, Hayden White 19th, and Dalton Barnes 27th.

For the Ladies, Sassie Thompson finished 26th in Breakaway Roping. Alissa O’Dell also finished 26th in Barrels.

