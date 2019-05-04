NTCC – Sports

NTCC Softball Splits with Paris Junior College in Season Finale

After the recent rains forced several days of postponement, the Northeast Texas Community College Eagle softball team traveled to Paris Junior College for the final series of the season. Paris Junior College would take down the Eagles in game one by a score of 4-1, and the Eagles would bounce back in game two with a 4-2 win to end the season on a positive note.

In game one of the day, Jamie Franks (Hardin Simmons University) would get the start in her final appearance as an Eagle. Franks allowed four runs on six hits over six innings, finishing with no walks and six strikeouts on the day.

NTCC would score first in the fourth inning when Raylei Merrell singled to center to score Ramzi Smith (East Texas Baptist University) who reach base on an error to lead off the inning.

The lead would be short lived as PJC scored in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1, and would score three more runs in the sixth to seal the 4-1 win over NTCC.

Merrell, Macee Hollins, Shelby Baker (Hardin Simmons University), and Smith each had hits to lead the Eagles offense in game one.

In game two action the Eagles would score first to get things going in the final game of the season. Blakelea Nettles would single and then use her speed to steal second and third bases allowing her to score on a Ramzi Smith ground out to second.

With a 1-0 lead, Kara Carter tool to the circle for the Eagles. Carter would pitch a complete game to earn the win in her last start for NTCC, striking out 10 on the day while allowing just two runs on four hits.

After PJC tied things up at 1-1 in the third inning, NTCC would reclaim the lead when Smith was hit by a pitch to start the inning and later scored on when Raylei Merrell was hit by a pitch with bases loaded.

Paris tied the game again at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, but the Eagles would shut them down for the rest of the game. In the sixth inning, Nettles would again reach base and use her speed to score the second run of the day for her. Smith would follow up two batters later with a solo home run to give NTCC a 4-2 lead.

The Eagles had eight hits in game two. Smith and Nettles both had two hits and scored two runs each to lead the way for NTCC.

The Eagles had seven sophomores who would finish their career at NTCC today. Shelby Baker (Carrollton, Texas / Hardin Simmons University), Korbyn Bassett (Palestine, Texas), Kara Carter (White Oak, Texas), Lauren Chapa (Waller, Texas), Jamie Franks (Arlington, Texas / Hardin Simmons University), Blakelea Nettles (Conroe, Texas), and Ramzi Smith (Texarkana, Texas / East Texas Baptist University) all played final games for the NTCC.