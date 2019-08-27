NTCC – Sports

Eagle Athletes Are Back

The athletic teams at Northeast Texas Community College are back in action for the 2019-2020 season. The Eagle Soccer teams returned to campus August 5 to begin preseason workouts and will begin conference play this week. The NTCC soccer teams have student-athletes from all over the globe this season and are looking to build off the success of last year’s teams. Dean Johnson will take over the Women’s team as head coach in addition to remaining the head men’s coach. Coach Leah Stringer returns to the sidelines with the addition of James Quinn to the staff as well.

Baseball, Softball, and Rodeo teams have all returned to campus as well with the start of classes this week. The teams will immediately begin fall workouts in preparation for the upcoming season.

Head Softball Coach Jessica Keith will take the field with new assistant coach, Kallee Wilkins, and seventeen young women this fall. The Eagles return four players from last year to provide leadership for the new Eagle players as they look to advance to postseason play.

NTCC Baseball will hit the field this fall with 42 young men looking to return to the Regional tournament. Head Coach Andy Morgan and assistant coach Shane Segovia both return to the Eagle staff along with new assistant coach Sean Stacy.

The rodeo kicks off the fall season soon under the direction of Skylar Hunnicutt. NTCC will host a home rodeo at Elite Western Arena October 18 and 19. The Eagle Rodeo team will compete in ten National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region Rodeos this year.

For up to date schedules, please visit www.ntcceagles.com. Come on out this season and check out NTCC Eagle Athletics.