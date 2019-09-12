NTCC – Sports

Eagle Baseball Opens Fall Season

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball opened their fall campaign against North Central Texas College on Wednesday. The teams battled in two eight-inning contest on the day. Each team took a win on the day. Small storms threatened to end the games early, but the weather stayed just far enough away to allow the teams to get in the scheduled sixteen innings.

The Eagles took the opportunity to check out the potential pitching staff having each pitcher throw just one inning to maximize the number of pitchers seen. In Game-one, things started off slow for both teams, and an error-plagued 3rd inning was the downfall for the Eagles. In the first game, the Eagles dropped the contest by a score of 9-1 committing six errors over the eight innings played.

NTCC offensively was led by Sophomore Brian Juarez who hit a solo home run to left field in Game one.

Game two of the set saw the roles reversed. The Eagles offense got on track and took down North Central 8-0. The Eagles played clean in the field while NCTC committed four errors in game two.