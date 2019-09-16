NTCC – Sports

Another new face to the Eagle Coaching Staff is Assistant Soccer Coach James Quinn. Coach Quinn joins the Eagle staff as an Assistant for the Men’s and Women’s team in his first-year coaching at Northeast Texas Community College. Quinn, also known as Quinny, is from Slough, England. In 2015 Quinn attended Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia. As a freshman, he was named a captain for Andrew. He scored and or assisted in four-of-seven opening victories as Andrew College became ranked No. 16 in the NJCAA (first time since 2004) and No. 16 in the NSCAA (first time in program history). He was awarded first-team All-Region as a freshman. While at Andrew college Quinn was called into the British Virgin Island (BVI) National Team for the first round of the Caribbean Cup against Martinique and Dominica where he received two internationals cap awards.

Going into Quinn’s sophomore year in 2016, he was recruited by Dean Johnson to be a part of NAIA Wayland Baptist University. Wayland would improve from 7-8-2 before Quinn’s arrival. They ended with an impressive 14-4-3, losing in the national tournament, however making history by winning both conference and conference tournament for the first time in the school’s history. In his second year at Wayland, the team won its second straight conference championship while adding a National Championship also for yet another record-breaking season. The Pioneers would end the season with a record of 17-5-3. Quinn was awarded 1st Team All-Sooner Athletic Conference, 1stTeam All-Region, NAIA All-American and Assisted the national championship-winning goal.

Quinn has a Bachelor’s degree in General Business and his Level 2 FA license in coaching.

Tuesday-9/17/2019—Men’s Soccer vs. Mountain View College-12:00 pm (Home)

Friday-9/20/2019—Women’s Soccer vs. Tyler Junior College—2:00 pm (Home)

Friday-9/20/2019—Men’s Soccer vs. Tyler Junior College—4:00 pm (Home)

Saturday—9/21/2019—Women’s Soccer vs. Jacksonville College—2:00 pm (Home)

Saturday—9/21/2019—Men’s Soccer vs. Jacksonville College—4:00 pm (Home)

Saturday—9/21/2019—Baseball at UT Arlington Tournament—(Away)

