NTCC – Sports

NTCC Rodeo Opens on the Road

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team traveled to Tatum, Texas September 27-28 for their first rodeo of the 2019-2020 season. Panola College served as the host for the rodeo, which saw two first-place finishes by the Eagle Cowboys. Slate Wiseman brought home a first-place finish in Steer Wrestling, and teammate Garrett Fields took first place in Calf Roping. Zachary McPherson placed six in the Saddle Bronc for the Eagles as well.

NTCC will travel to Uvalde, Texas, October 4-5 to participate in the Southwest Texas Junior College Rodeo. That is before returning home to host their Rodeo, October 18-19 at Elite Western Arena here in Mount Pleasant.

NTCC competes in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola Junior College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.