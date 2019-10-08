NTCC – Sports

NTCC Rodeo Competes in Uvalde

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team hit the road this past weekend and traveled to Uvalde, Texas, for the second Rodeo of the season hosted by Southwest Texas Junior College.

Zachary McPherson and Slate Wiseman led the way for the Eagles once again. McPherson again placed in the Saddle Bronc this weekend, taking a fifth-place finish this week, and Wiseman finished seventh in the Steer Wrestling.

In Team Roping, the Eagle team of Presley Spoonemore and Hayden White finished in fifth place to bring in additional team points for the Eagle Rodeo team.

NTCC will have the week off before hosting the next round of action here in Mount Pleasant, October 18 and 19 at Elite Western Arena. The indoor arena is at 938 County Road 1655 (Off Harts Bluff Road/FM 1402) Mount Pleasant, Texas.

The Eagles compete in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola Junior College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.