NTCC – Sports

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team hosted the third NIRA Southern Region Rodeo of the 2019-2020 season this past weekend at the Elite Western Arena here in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Coach Skylar Hunnicutt and Assistant Coach Garrett Poston’s hard work in preparation for the event, along with a great facility at Elite Western Arena, made for a great weekend of Rodeo. Zachary McPherson once again stayed on for an eight-second ride in the Saddle Bronc to bring home a fourth-place finish. The Team Roping duo of Cole Martin and Garrett Fields brought home a sixth-place finish for the Eagles as well.

NTCC competes in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola Junior College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.

The Eagles will be off this weekend before returning to action on November 1- 2 at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Sam Houston State University in Conroe, Texas, hosts the final fall Rodeo on November 8-9.

NTCC Weekly Athletic Events

October 20-October 26

Monday—10/21—NTCC Foundation Golf Tournament—Daingerfield Country Club—12:00 pm

Thursday—10/24—Women’s at University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma—Away

Thursday—10/24—Men’s Soccer at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma—Away

Saturday—10/26—Women’s Soccer at Paris JC—Away

Saturday—10/26—Men’s Soccer at Paris JC—Away