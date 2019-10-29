NTCC – Sports

NTCC Weekly Athletic Events
October 28-November 3
Monday-10/28-Women’s Soccer at Paris JC (rescheduled from Saturday)-Away
Monday-10/28-Men’s Soccer at Paris JC (rescheduled from Saturday)-Away
Friday-11/1-Rodeo at McNeese State University-Away
Saturday-11/2-Rodeo at McNeese State University-Away
*Women’s and Men’s Soccer will have playoff games, site, and opponent to be determined.
