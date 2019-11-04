NTCC – Sports

NTCC Men’s Soccer Advances in Postseason

The Northeast Texas Community College Men’s Soccer team defeated Laredo College, 3-0 on Saturday to advance to the NJCAA Gulf South District Semi-Finals on Friday, November 8.

An early goal by Ronaldo Brown (Jamaica) set the tone for the Regional matchup against Laredo. Brown scored five minutes into the game to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later, Fernando Garcia (North Carolina) scored on a header off a William Rodrigues (Brazil) corner kick to put the Eagles up 2-0.

Oliver Lonfeldt (Denmark) finished things off with a goal with about 15 minutes left to play to put Laredo away for good, 3-0. Goalie Jeremy Coste (France) was once again solid put up a reliable performance, not allowing a single score in the matchup.

The Eagles will travel to Eunice, Louisiana to take on tournament host LSU-Eunice on Friday, November 8. They will be battling to take on the winner of Tyler Junior College and Jones County Community College (Mississippi) on Saturday to secure a trip to the National Championship tournament.

The Eagles hope to repeat last year’s performance and return to the NJCAA National Tournament, November 18-23, 2019, at the Pat Hartley Soccer Complex on the campus of Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas.