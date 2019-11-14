NTCC – Sports

NTCC Rodeo Ends Fall Schedule

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Rodeo team closed out the fall schedule with a trip to Conroe, Texas, for the Sam Houston State University Rodeo this past weekend. Presley Spoonemore led the way for the Eagles with an excellent run in the Breakaway roping bringing home a second-place finish.

The Eagles were road warriors this fall, making trips to Tatum, Texas, Uvalde, Texas, Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Conroe, Texas, in addition to our home rodeo held at Elite Western Arena here in Mount Pleasant. This spring, the schedule will take the team to Trinity Valley Community College (Athens, Texas), Texas A&M University-Commerce (Sulphur Springs, Texas), Texas A&M University-College Station, Hill College (Hillsboro, Texas), and Wharton County Junior College (Wharton, Texas).

The Eagles compete in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola Junior College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.