Due to the wet weather, we are pushing the weekend series back a day. The Current plan is for NTCC to play Pratt JC on Saturday at 1:00 pm with a doubleheader and Sunday at Noon with a single game.

Weatherford College Defeats the Eagles

Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) baseball made the trip out west to take on Weatherford College on Tuesday, and despite a home run in the first inning, the Eagles fell by a score of 12-2. Cody Cleveland got things going for the Eagles in the first inning with a solo home run to right/center field to give NTCC an early 1-0 lead. The Coyotes of Weatherford College would quickly regain the lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back. The Eagles would add their second run of the game in the fourth inning when Bryce Crow reached on a two-out single. Crow would advance to second on a stolen base and quickly moved to third on a wild pitch. Jose Parreno then singled to left to score Crow, but that ended the Eagles offensive attack on the day.

The early-season matchup with the Coyotes saw the Eagles send eight different pitchers to the mound. Justin Lambright got the start for NTCC before giving way to Hayden Shaddox, Harrison Gaienne, Mikel Howell, Kaleb Wisnoski, Tyler Jeans, Sawyer Smallwood, and Chance Bolter. Each pitcher would throw one inning for NTCC. Brian Juarez led the Eagle hitters with two hits on the day.

NTCC will be back in action this weekend at home, taking on Pratt Junior College in a doubleheader on Friday and a single game on Saturday. For up to date schedules for all NTCC sports, visit www.ntcceagles.com.