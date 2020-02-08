NTCC- Sports

Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) is pleased to announce the addition of Connor Anderson to the Eagle Baseball coaching staff. Connor is a graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where he also served as an assistant coach upon his graduation. Coach Anderson comes to NTCC from TCS Post Grad Academy in McKinney, Texas.

Connor began his collegiate career at Arkansas Baptist College, where he played middle infield before transferring to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma. While on the Bulldog baseball team, he spent time as an infielder as well as playing in the outfield. During his time at TCS Post Grad, Coach Anderson was responsible for working with hitters and infielders, as well as maintaining the equipment and had dorm responsibilities.

Coach Anderson joins Head Coach/Athletic Director Andy Morgan, and Assistant Coach Mitch Huckabay to round out the 2020 Eagle Baseball coaching staff. For up to date schedules and information about NTCC Baseball, visit our website, www.ntcceagles.com.

SOFTBALL

NTCC Softball Splits Day 1 of Tournament Play

The Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) Softball team traveled to Weatherford, Texas, on Friday to compete in the Weatherford College Tournament. In the opening game, the Eagles dropped a close one to North Central Texas College 4-3. Collyn Schuricht got the start in the circle for the Eagles and went the distance giving up just five hits over six innings of work.

North Central would get on the board first, scoring one run in the 1st inning. NCTC would add two more in the 4th inning to take a 3-0 lead. NTCC would tie things up in the 5th, plating three runs in the frame. North Central would get one final run in the bottom of the 5th to pull to a 4-3 lead and hold on for the victory. Kadi Downs led the offensive attack going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Jayci Hightower added two hits as well.

Northeast Texas Community College would take on Cowley County Community College in Game two of the tournament and come away with a 13-10 victory to earn a split on the day. NTCC scored early, and with the help of a big eight-run inning in the 5th inning, they would seal the deal for the win. The Eagles sent Emily Cole to the circle to start game two. She would go four innings striking out three. Cole gave way to Averie Ayers, who would pitch the final three innings striking out two while giving up just two hits. Ayers had the hot bat in game two as well, leading NTCC with three hits. Haylee Wilson, Madi Brown, and Lauren Isabell would each have two hits as well in Game two.

The Eagles will continue play on Saturday with two more games in the Weatherford College Tournament.

BASEBALL

NTCC Eagles sweep their home opener on Saturday.

G1 NTCC 11 – Pratt 3

G2 NTCC 6 – Pratt 4