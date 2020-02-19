NTCC – Sports

NTCC Baseball defeats Murray State

Once again, rain forced Northeast Texas Community College (5-5) baseball to head out on the road. NTCC made the three hour trip to Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and came away with a 19-5 win over Murray State College.

Jake Chapman was seeing the ball well and went 4-4 with three home runs, and six RBI’s on the day. The Eagles pounded out 17 hits to take down Murray State in seven innings. Trevor Gowin, Isaac Rivera, and Bryce Crow would all join Chapman with multi-hit games. Nico Baumbach would also add a home run to give the Eagles four round-trippers on the day.

Mikel Howell got the start on the mound and gave up just one run on three hits, striking out seven in five innings of work. Kaleb Wisnoski and Mitch Turner would finish things up for NTCC on the mound.

The weather has again forced the cancelation of this weekend’s series with Hutchison Community College from Kansas on the NTCC campus. The Eagles will take on Weatherford College next week on Tuesday for one final non-conference tune-up before beginning the conference play with Angelina College at home Thursday (Feb 27).