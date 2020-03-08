NTCC – Sports

BASEBALL

Northeast Eagles reshuffled their schedule because of wet field conditions. They played at Navarro College Sunday. NTCC will now host Navarro on Thursday (Apr 9) and Saturday (Apr 11).

NTCC Baseball Drops Series Opener to Navarro College

Northeast Texas Community College’s Eagles Baseball team made the trip to Corsicana after rains forced them on the road and a day later to take on the Bulldogs. Navarro’s pitching proved too much for the Eagles offense in the 11-1 loss on Friday as NTCC was limited to two hits in the game.

Mikel Howell started for NTCC and would go four innings before giving way to the bullpen. Harrison Gaienne, Lance Pena, and Tyler Jeans would all see action for the Eagles in game one of the series.

Navarro was able to capitalize and take advantage of six walks and three errors with ten hits to power their way to victory over NTCC. The Eagle pitchers would combine for six strikeouts on the day.

The Eagles lone run came in the 5th inning when Alex Bruce walked, and advance to second when the pitch hit Keaton Russo.

Cole Modgling would then walk advancing Bruce to third, and he would score when two batters later when Cody Cleveland walked as well. The Navarro pitchers were able to keep the Eagle hitters at bay, inducing six ground ball outs to go along with ten strikeouts.

The rain has also forced games two and three to be at Navarro on Sunday. The Eagles will look to get the offense back on track and play clean in the field as they return to conference play.

SOFTBALL

Eagle Softball Splits with Eastern Oklahoma State College

Northeast Texas Community College Softball returned home for a doubleheader with Eastern Oklahoma State College on Saturday and would split the two-game set. Game 1 saw NTCC take down Eastern 11-3 in 6 innings, and Eastern would get revenge in Game 2 defeating NTCC 4-0.

The Eagle offense was on fire in game one of the series, pounding out 18 hits in the 11-3 victory. Multiple NTCC hitters would have multiple hits in the contest. Kadi Downs led the way with four hits in four at-bats. Pearl Perry and Haylee Wilson would have three hits each and Brooklyn Manes, Kendal Wiley, and Raylei Merrell would have two hits to help pace the offense in game one. Lauren Isbell and Manes would have home runs in the contest as well.

Averie Ayers was great in the circle, throwing a complete game for NTCC. Ayers struck out five and giving up just five hits and one walk in game one.

Game 2 action, Emily Cole was in the circle for NTCC. Cole was able to limit Eastern to four hits while striking out three, but Eastern’s well placed the few hits they did get following errors or walks.

After pounding out eighteen hits in Game 1, Game 2 limited the Eagles to five.

NTCC will start conference play on Wednesday, weather permitting, at Kilgore College with a doubleheader. The Eagles will start the conference with two road games before returning home on spring break to face Trinity Valley on March 18. All conference games will be doubleheaders.

Surprise, Surprise, the rain has forced changes.

Here is the schedule NTCC Athletic Events for the next two weeks, we will be on Spring Break March 16-20. (Weather Permitting)

March 8-March 14

3-8 Sunday Baseball at Navarro College (Corsicana, Texas)

3-10 Tuesday Baseball at Eastern Oklahoma State College (Wilburton, OK)** Location Change

3-11 Wednesday Softball at Kilgore College (Kilgore, Texas)

3-12 Thursday Baseball vs. Panola College 3:00 pm Home

3-13 Friday Rodeo at Texas A&M University (College Station, Texas)

3-14 Saturday Rodeo at Texas A&M University (College Station, Texas)

3-14 Saturday Softball at Paris Junior College (Paris, Texas)

3-14 Saturday Baseball at Panola College (Carthage, Texas)

March 15-21

3-18 Wednesday Softball vs. Trinity Valley CC 1:00 pm Double Header Home

3-19 Thursday Baseball at Bossier Parrish CC (Bossier City, LA)

3-21 Saturday Softball at Navarro College (Corsicana, TX)

3-21 Saturday Baseball vs. Bossier Parrish CC 1:00 pm Double Header Home

