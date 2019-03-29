NTCC – Sports

Upcoming Athletic Events

The Eagles softball team will again be in action on Friday, March 29, as they take on Bossier Parrish Community College at home with game one starting at 1:00 pm and game two thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one. Softball will then travel to Lufkin on Saturday to take on Angelina College in a conference doubleheader.

NTCC Baseball will be on the road for a single game on Thursday, March 28 as they travel to Corsicana to take on the Navarro Bulldogs. The Eagles will return home to close out the first round of conference on Saturday, taking on Navarro in a doubleheader starting at 1:00 pm.

The NTCC Rodeo team will travel to Hillsboro, Texas Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6 to compete in the Hill College rodeo.

Shelby Baker’s Walk-off gives the Eagles a split series against Bossier Parrish

The Northeast Texas Community College (9-17, 4-6) softball team took on Bossier Parrish Community College (24-10, 4-6) in an afternoon conference match up with BPCC coming out on top in game one of the two-game set. Both teams were active in the circle on Friday, but the Lady Cavaliers was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over the Eagles on Friday.

Jamie Franks took the loss for NTCC despite a solid performance in the circle. Franks gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one.

The offense for the Eagles was led by Ramzi Smith who went two for three in game one with a single and a double. Dorrie Cormier got the start for Bossier Parish, and she surrendered zero runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking none.

Game two of the afternoon saw the Eagles win their game in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off sacrifice fly to deep center field. The game was tied at eight with NTCC batting in the bottom of the seventh when Shelby Baker flew out, driving in a run.

Connie Adame big day at the plate led the Eagles to victory by driving in four runs. She went 2-for-3 at the plate. Adame drove in runners on a home run in the fourth and a home run in the sixth.

NTCC opened up an early lead in the second inning when Haylee Wilson hit a solo homer.

After Bossier Parish scored one run in the top of the fifth, NTCC answered with one of their own. The Lady Cavaliers scored when Haley Ebey hit a solo homer. The Eagles then answered when Brooklyn Manes singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run. NTCC notched four runs in the sixth inning. The Eagle hitters contributing to the big inning included Taylor Gonzalez and Adame, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Kara Carter led things off in the pitcher’s circle for NTCC. She allowed one hit and four runs over three and third innings, striking out two. Mackensi Mankel came in relief for the Eagles going 3 2/3 innings to get the win for the Eagles in game two. Kat Roth started the game for Bossier Parish, and she lasted five innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out one. Dorrie Cormeier threw one and one-third innings in relief.

NTCC hitters belted four home runs on the day with Adame going yard in the fourth and sixth innings. Manes went deep in the first inning while Wilson put one out in the second inning. The Eagles totaled nine hits in the game. Adame, Wilson, and Manes all managed multiple hits for Eagle Softball.

The Eagles will be on the road for the next three games, facing Tyler Junior College, Kilgore College, and Paris Junior College before returning home on Saturday, April 13 against Trinity Valley Community College at 3:00 pm.

Northeast Softball comes from behind against Navarro

The Northeast Texas Community College Eagles Softball team (8-16 season, 3-5 conference) took on the Navarro College Lady Bulldogs (17-14 season, 4-4 conference) on Wednesday in a home conference matchup. NTCC mounted a comeback, but Navarro held on to a 4-3 victory in game 1. The Bulldogs trailed 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning when Carmen Acosta homered on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs.

The Eagles lost despite out-hitting Navarro eight to five. Navarro fired up the offense in the second inning when Harley Davis hit a solo homer. Chelsea Vandiver was in the circle for the Bulldogs, and she went six and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out three. Jamie Franks was on the rubber for NTCC, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out two and walking one in the complete game performance.

Navarro hit two home runs in the game, Davis went deep in the second inning, and Acosta homered in the sixth inning to retake the lead. NTCC collected eight hits on the day with Connie Adame and Blakelea Nettles collecting multiple hits for the Eagles.

In game 2 of the series, NTCC bounced back to take the win over Navarro 3-2. The Eagles stole the lead late to even the series at 1-1. NTCC was down 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Raylei Merrell doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

The pitching was active on both sides. Kara Carter struck out four, while the Bulldogs pitchers sat down four. Navarro got things moving in the first inning when Sarah Koeppen hit a solo homer. In the bottom of the second inning, NTCC tied things up at one when Haylee Wilson hit a solo homer. Carter was on the rubber for Eagles, and she allowed nine hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking zero.

NTCC will be at home again on Friday, March 29 as they take on Bossier Parrish Community College in a doubleheader beginning at 1:00 pm.

Baseball

The Northeast Texas Community College Eagles baseball team (9-17 season, 4-9 conference) traveled to Corsicana for a conference battle against the Navarro College Bulldogs Thursday (18-12 season, 10-3 conference). The game was tied at two with Navarro batting in the bottom of the seventh when their Stacey Bailey tripled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.

The Eagles got on the board in the second inning when an error scored two runs for NTCC. The Bulldogs evened things up at two in the bottom of the sixth inning. Zion Mayberry’s sac fly scored one run for Navarro.

Austin Faith led the Bulldogs to victory on the hill. He went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out nine. Tanner Riley threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Riley recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Navarro.

Jordan Martinez started the game for the Eagles. Martinez lasted five and third innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out four. Hayden Shaddox took the loss for Northeast Texas Community College, Shaddox lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and three runs. Offensively John Michael Russ led NTCC with two hits in four at-bats.

NTCC will return home for games two and three against Navarro at 1:00 pm on Saturday (Mar 30).

Matt Scheurich took control of his bat against Lufkin

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball traveled to Lufkin last week to take on Angelina College in conference play. Matt Scheurich had the hot bat in the first game, tallying four hits and leading NTCC Eagles to a 12-3 victory over Angelina College. Scheurich singled in the first inning, doubled in the third, singled in the seventh, and homered in the eighth.

NTCC got on the board in the first inning when Brian Juarez drove in one when he singled to right field.

The Eagles tallied six runs in the eighth inning. The big bats were led by Cody Cleveland, John Russ, Scheurich, and Juarez, all knocking in runners in the inning.

Jordan Martinez, Garrett Chappell, Sawyer Smallwood, Javan Smitherman, and Mikel Howell were on the pitcher’s mound for the Eagles in the win.

Potential weather on Saturday forced the teams to move games 2 and 3 to Friday at Northeast Texas Community College. NTCC ran off with the lead late in the first game in a 5-4 victory over Angelina College on Friday. The game was tied at four with the Eagles batting in the bottom of the sixth when a sacrifice bunt by Andrew Skivington scored one run for NTCC.

Angelina College opened up scoring in the second inning, when Drake Pierson singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.

NTCC evened things up at four in the bottom of the fifth inning when Isaac Rivera’s sac fly scored one run for Eagles.

After Angelina College scored one run in the top of the fourth, NTCC answered with one of their own. Angelina College scored when Trent Brown singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run. NTCC then answered when Cody Cleveland singled to the right on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Hayden Shaddox got the win for the Eagles by allowing zero hits and zero runs over one inning, striking out one and walking zero. Hunter Riley threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Riley recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Eagles.

Game 3 of the series saw Northeast Texas fall to Angelina 11-5. The Eagles struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Angelina College, giving up 11 runs. Jackson Rutledge was on the pitcher’s mound for NTCC. He lasted two innings, allowing four hits and six runs while striking out one and walking one. Ty Clark, Mikel Howell, Javan Smitherman, and Garrett Chappell each entered the game as the relief, throwing three innings, two innings, one inning, and one inning respectively.

Matt Scheurich led NTCC with two hits in four at-bats. The Eagles return to conference play on Thursday, March 28th when they travel to Corsicana to take on the Navarro Bulldogs. Games 2 and 3 of the series will be held at NTCC (9-20, 4-8 in conference) on Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 pm.

Rodeo

This past week members of the Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team traveled to Texas A&M University to compete. Northeast’s Ty Eason won the Calf roping event, while team member Culver Roberts placed fourth in the Team Roping.

The Rodeo team will travel to Hillsboro, Texas to compete Friday, April 5 and 6th in the Hill College Rodeo.

NTCC competes in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola Junior College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.

Justin Hargrove, Assistant Athletic Director