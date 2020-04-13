NTCC – Sports

Coach Zane Barnes

Northeast Texas Community College is pleased to announce the hiring of Zane Barnes as Head Men’s and Women’s Soccer coach. Barnes has experience with coaching both men and women at the College level, Men’s Club level, and most recently girls at the high school level in Southeast Texas. Coach Barnes’ relationship with coaches across Texas will be an asset in his ability to recruit quality student-athletes to NTCC.

Barnes comes to NTCC from Humble, Texas, where he served as the Head Girls Coach at Atascocita High School from 2017-2020. He leaves Atascocita with an overall record of 54-8-11 and a trip to the Regional Tournament, the program’s second.

He also serves as the Assistant Men’s Coach for the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC, which competes in USL League 2, a development league for players globally.

Before Atascocita, Barnes spent 2015-17 as the Head Girls Coach at Pine Tree High School in Longview.

Barnes also brings prior college coaching experience. He served as the Assistant Coach to both the Men’s and Women’s teams for two seasons at his alma mater, East Texas Baptist University, from 2013-2015.

Also, He was involved in the youth game on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. He has had stints at FC Dallas, Dallas Texans, and Challenge Soccer Club. He is currently serving as the 03 Boys Head Coach of the South Texas Olympic Development Program.

Barnes played his collegiate career at East Texas Baptist University (2006-2010). During that time, he was a 4-year starter in goal for the Tigers, gaining two All-ASC selections and ending his career 2nd All-time in saves.

A native of Lufkin, Texas, Barnes received his Bachelor of Science degree from ETBU in 2010 and went on to earn his MBA in Sports Management and Administration from University of the Southwest (2015). He holds a USSF National “B” License and NSCAA Goalkeeper 1, 2, and 3 Licenses. With Barnes are his wife Katie, and their dog, Kallie.

We look forward to Coach Barnes and his wife making their way to NTCC to help continue to grow the Soccer programs at Northeast Texas Community College.