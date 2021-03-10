NTCC – Sports

NTCC Drops Series with Panola

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball returned home on Saturday after a series of weather-related cancellations to take on the Panola Ponies conference matchup. While the weather was great, the day would not go the Eagle’s way as Panola defeated NTCC 6-2 in game one and 9-3 in game two to get the series sweep.

Logan Asay (Frisco Wakeland HS) would start for the Eagles in game one. Asay would go four innings picking up six strikeouts with four hits.

Panola would get on the board first with one run scored in the first inning of play. NTCC answered back with two runs in the first inning to take a 2-1 lead when Cole Modgling (Medina Valley HS) led off the inning with a single. Sawyre Thornhill (Huntington HS) would follow that with a walk. Caleb Munton (Abilene Wylie HS) would double to the left with one out to score Modgling. Thornhill would bring in the second Eagle run of the inning when Khalon Clayton (Kilgore HS) would hit a deep Sacrifice Fly to right field later in the inning.

The Ponies from Panola sent two pitchers to the mound in game one and were able to limit the Eagles to five hits and striking out eleven batters on the day to limit the damage done in the first inning of play

Game two was much of the same for the Eagles. An early 3-0 lead by NTCC would be erased with a big inning by Panola in the top of the fifth when Panola scored five runs to take the lead and not look back.

Landon Herrmann (Bridgeland HS) would get the start for NTCC in game two of the day. Herrmann when two and two-thirds innings giving up two runs on four hits with one strikeout.

The Eagles took advantage of three walks and two singles, along with a wild pitch to take a 3-0 lead in the second inning, but the offense would cool off after the second inning, NTCC only getting four more hits over the next six innings combined.

NTCC will follow up the series with Panola with a home non-conference matchup against Carl Albert College on Tuesday, March 9. Next is back to conference play on Thursday, March 11, when they host Bossier Parrish Community College in a single nine-inning game at 2:00 pm.

NTCC Baseball Falls to Carl Albert

Northeast Texas Community College took on Carl Albert College on Tuesday in a non-conference game on a very windy afternoon. The Vikings from Carl Albert would defeat NTCC in a back and forth game by 6-4.

Cole Modgling (Medina Valley HS) and Nico Baumbach (Euless Trinity HS) would help lead the Eagles’ offensive effort, both going three for four on the day. Both Eagles would have two singles with a double each to help pace the NTCC offensive performance.

Kaleb Wisknoski (Navasota HS) would get the start on the mound for NTCC and go two solid innings, giving up just one run on two hits and one strikeout.

NTCC got on the board in the first when Modgling doubled to open the inning and then scored a few batters later when Baumbach followed with a double of his own.

The wind was the Viking pitchers’ friend. While the Eagles managed ten hits, they also would see ten well-hit balls hold up for pop-outs with the help of a strong wind blowing in from Right and Centerfield.

NTCC will look to get back on track in the win column when they open a conference series with Bossier Parrish Community College at Northeast Texas Community College on Thursday, March 11th at 2:00 pm.