NTCC – Sports

Eagle Baseball Drops a Close Game to Bossier Parrish

Northeast Texas Community College hosted Bossier Parish Community College in a single nine-inning conference game on Thursday. BPCC took an early lead, and NTCC could not overcome the early deficit despite a valiant comeback attempt. Bossier Parish won the close contest 10-9 to take an early series lead.

Mikel Howell (Huntsville HS) would get the start for NTCC and would go three and one-third innings before giving way to Chase Richter (Cypress Woods HS), who would pitch three innings, striking out three. Chance Bolter (Plano HS) was solid in his two-and-two-thirds inning of work, giving up no runs, just one hit, and two strikeouts.

NTCC started in the hole when BPCC scored one run in the first and four runs in the second to take an early 4-0 lead. The Eagle offense answered back in the third and cut the lead to 4-3 when Bryce Yosko (Spring HS) singled to start the inning. Cole Modgling (Medina Valley HS) followed that single with a walk, and the Eagles would load the bases when Luke McBride (Nashville, AR HS) singled to the left. A bases-loaded walk would plate the first Eagle run followed by two more runs when Nico Baumbach would double to bring in two RBIs.

The Eagles would tie the game at 5-5 when they added two runs in the fourth inning, but unfortunately, Bossier would answer right back in the fifth with another four-run inning to extend the lead to 9-5. Bossier would look at the tenth and final run in the six innings while NTCC continued to chip away at the lead by BPCC.

Despite scoring runs in the sixth, seventh, and two in the eighth, the Eagle comeback attempt would fall short by one run, 10-9.

NTCC will travel to Bossier Parrish for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 13th. The Eagles will have a non-conference game at Grayson College on Monday, followed by a home conference game against Paris on Thursday during a busy Spring Break week for NTCC.

Keep up to date with NTCC schedules by visiting our updated website, www.ntcceagles.com.

Abby Russ (Hooks)

NTCC Softball Opens Conference Play

Northeast Texas Community College Softball traveled to Paris Junior College on Wednesday to open the 2021 Conference season. Paris would get the upper hand defeating NTCC 6-1 in game one, and made a comeback effort to take down the Eagles 15-14.

Game 1, Averie Ayers (Mount Pleasant HS) would get the start in the circle in game one. She would pitch five innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six.

Paris took an early 3-0 lead after scoring three runs in the second inning. NTCC would try to answer back in the third inning, plating a run when Abby Russ (Hooks HS) led off the inning with a single and then scored when the next batter, Trinity Needham (Melissa HS), doubled to drive in the lone run for the Eagles.

Paris picked up three more runs in the bottom of the third to put the game away 6-1.

Game 2 action, NTCC would get the bats going and scoring fourteen runs on twelve hits with four Homeruns in the game.

Kadi Downs (Foreman, AR HS) led off game two with a single to be followed up by Emma Farquhar (Hooks HS) for the first of four home runs by the Eagles on the day to take a 2-0 lead.

Paris answered back with three runs in the first to take a 3-2 lead over NTCC. Both teams would go scoreless in the second inning. NTCC added two more runs to regain the lead 4-2 in the third inning when Tasha Pierce (Hudson HS) drew a two-out walk, and Pearl Perry (Hughes Springs HS) would launch a two-run home run in the next at-bat.

In what would prove to be a back and forth contest, Paris scored two more runs in their half of the third to tie the game at 4-4. An eight-run fourth inning looked to be the Eagles’ chance to put the game away, but Paris would not be denied. Paris added two runs in the fourth and had a seven-run 5th inning to get right back in the game.

Kailey Hancock (Central HS) hit a leadoff home run in the eight-run fourth inning, and Abby Russ (Hooks HS) would get the first home run of her collegiate career when she homered in the sixth inning in the Eagles comeback attempt.

NTCC will be home on Saturday, March 13, at 1:00 pm against Trinity Valley Community College. Keep up to date with schedules on the new and improved www.ntcceagles.com.