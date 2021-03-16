NTCC – Sports

Eagle Baseball Splits with Bossier Parrish CC

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball made the trip east to take on Bossier Parrish Community College on Saturday. The Cavaliers would hold on for a 9-7 win in Game 1, and NTCC would earn the 11-3 victory in Game 2.

After falling behind 8-0, NTCC got things rolling with a big sixth inning in game one sending 11 hitters to the plate in the inning. Bryce Yosko (Spring HS) got things going when he put the ball in play and forced a BPCC error to become the first baserunner of the inning. Cole Modgling (Medina Valley HS) follows the double to put runners on second and third. The Eagles would take advantage of another set of Bossier Parrish errors when Luke McBride (Nashville, AR HS) and Sawyre Thornhill (Huntington HS) also forced errors on batted balls. They reached safely and scored the first runs of the game for NTCC, bringing the score to 8-4.

NTCC was not done and took more advantage of control issues, allowing two more runs to score in the sixth and cut the lead to 8-6. BPCC added one final run in the sixth with a solo home run to put the game at 9-6. The Eagles still would not go away, adding one more run in the final inning before falling short in the comeback attempt by a score of 9-7.

Logan Asay (Frisco Wakeland HS) would get the start and work with bullpen help from Brock Shoffner (Bridgeland HS) in relief for the Eagle pitchers to combine for eight strikeouts, a losing effort in Game 1.

Game 2 saw NTCC end the losing streak when the Eagles took down the Cavaliers 11-3.

Kaleb Wisnoski (Navasota HS) would get both the start and win in the game with a solid pitching performance. Wisnoski held Bossier to 2 runs on four hits and two strikeouts before giving way to Camden Sargent (Brazosport Christian) to finish things out for NTCC.

Bryce Yosko led the Eagles, going four for four in the game with four singles, one RBI, and three runs. Cole Modgling went two for four with two home runs in the win for the Eagles.

After giving up two runs in the first inning, the Eagles bats came alive in the third inning, capturing the lead 4-2. Yosko reached on a one-out single and scored when Modgling hit his first two home runs on the day in the next at-bat. Khalon Clayton (Kilgore HS) would single and advance to second on a stolen base and later score when Caleb Munton (Abilene Wylie HS) would single to center field. Nico Baumbach (Euless Trinity HS) would double drive in the fourth run of the inning to give the Eagles a lead they would not relinquish.

NTCC Softball vs. Trinity Valley Recap

Northeast Texas Community College took on Trinity Valley Community College in the Conference home opener at Eagle field on Saturday. TVCC would defeat NTCC 8-5 in Game 1 and 2-0 in Game 2.

The Cardinals got on the board first in Game 1 when they plated a run initially, but NTCC would answer right back in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 1-1. Kadi Downs (Foreman, AR HS) led off with a walk and scored when Tasha Pierce (Hudson HS) doubled to the left to even the game at one run each.

While Trinity Valley would add four runs in the third inning, the Eagles would not see another run cross the plate until Downs would score her second of three runs on the day, bringing the score to 5-2. The Cardinals added two runs in the sixth inning and one final run in the seventh to lead 8-2. However, NTCC would not go away quietly.

The Eagles would attempt a last inning comeback in the seventh when Downs led off with a walk, Emma Farquhar (Hooks HS) doubled to left-center, and then Tasha Pierce hit a one-out home run to get three more runs on the board and close the gap to 8-5. Pierce now has seven home runs to tie her with Pearl Perry (Hughes Springs HS) to lead the Eagles in home runs on the season. NTCC would fall short in the comeback attempt against the Cardinals when the TVCC pitcher got the next two outs with a ground ball and line drive.

Emily Cole (Paul Pewitt HS) would get the start in game one and pitch six innings before giving way to Halea Wells (Lufkin HS).

Game 2 action, Averie Ayers (Mount Pleasant HS) would get the ball and limit TVCC to just two runs on five hits with four strikeouts. However, the Eagle offense could not get things going in game two and managed just five hits and no runs scored in the 2-0 loss.

NTCC will next take on Navarro College on Wednesday, March 17, and Bossier Parrish Community College on Saturday, March 20, both on the road. You can keep up to date with NTCC Athletic schedules by going to www.ntcceagles.com.