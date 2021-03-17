NTCC – Sports

NTCC Baseball Falls to 10th Ranked Grayson

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball hit Grayson College’s road to take on the NJCAA No. 10 ranked Vikings. After a great start in the first inning, Grayson would limit the Eagle chances and go on to win 17-4 in the non-conference matchup.

Cole Modgling (Medina Valley HS) and Luke McBride (Nashville, AR HS) would start the game off with back to back hits, and while NTCC scored two runs in the first inning, Grayson would keep the Eagles to just two more runs and three more hits in the contest. Caleb Munton (Abilene Wylie HS) would lead the NTCC offensive effort, going two for three with a walk and two runs scored in the game.

NTCC would send four Eagles to the mound in the game, but the Grayson College hitters could win the battle at the plate. Justin Lambright (Trenton HS) would get the start and along with Landon Herrmann (Bridgeland HS), Chase Richter (Cypress Woods HS), and Chance Bolter (Plano HS). The Viking’s offense would amass seventeen runs on fifteen hits in the game.

The Eagles will return to conference play on Thursday, March 18, against Paris Junior College at 3:00 pm at Northeast Texas Community College. Keep up with NTCC athletics and current schedules by visiting www.ntcceagles.com.