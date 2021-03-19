NTCC – Sports

Cole Modgling Named Longview Orthopaedic Athlete of the Week

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball player Cole Modgling was named this week’s Longview Orthopaedic Athlete of the week. Cole is a sophomore from Castroville, Texas, and has been playing exceptionally well this season.

Last week, Modgling, a switch-hitting Center Fielder, went seven for fourteen with three singles, two doubles, two home runs with one from the right side, and one from the left side. Cole also walked four times in the leadoff spot with no strikeouts. In addition to driving in six runs for the Eagles, he crossed the plate eight times as a runner.

Longview Orthopedic Clinic has recognized athletes all over East Texas for the past year. Nominees must be upstanding people, maintain good grades, and be a meaningful contributor to their team’s success.

Longview Orthopaedic Clinic is one of the oldest and largest surgical practices in East Texas specializing in Orthopedic Surgery. Longview Orthopaedic Clinic is committed to providing the highest quality care available.