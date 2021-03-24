NTCC – Sports

Eagle Softball Travels to Bossier Parish

Northeast Texas Community College Softball made Louisiana’s trip to take on NJCAA No. 15 ranked Bossier Parish Community College on Saturday. BPCC would take down NTCC 10-2 in Game 1 and narrowly escaped with a 4-3 win in Game 2.

The Eagles were down 2-0 in the third when Lauren Isbell (Burleson HS) started things off with a single to left field. Abby Russ (Hooks HS) hit her second home run of the year when she belted the ball over the right-center field fence to even the game at 2-2.

Unfortunately for NTCC, the Bossier pitching would limit the Eagles to just those two hits and runs in the game. BPCC would regain the lead in the bottom of the third and went ahead 3-2 before adding one run in the fourth and six runs in the sixth to put the game away 10-2.

Halea Wells (Lufkin HS) started in the circle, and all three Eagle pitchers would see time in game one.

In Game 2, NTCC got things going early in the first inning when Kadi Downs (Foreman, AR HS) singled to start the game. Two batters later, Kailey Hancock (Central HS) would walk, and both Eagle base runners would score in the inning to lead 2-0.

NTCC would keep the Cavaliers off the board until they scored three runs in the bottom of the third to gain the advantage of 3-2. Hanna Allen (Hudson HS) led off the fifth inning with a single and would make her way around the bases when Downs singled to tie the game at 3-3. The game would remain tied after seven innings of play, and Bossier was able to win the game with just one extra inning with a solo home run to end the contest.

Both Wells and Averie Ayers (Mount Pleasant HS) would see time in the circle in game two of the matchup.

NTCC returns home to face Carl Albert State College in a non-conference game on Wednesday with a noon start for Game 1 of the two-game series.

NTCC Baseball Splits with Paris Junior College

Northeast Texas Community College’s Eagles baseball team headed to Paris on Saturday, March 17, to play games two and three of the three-game series with PJC. NTCC would be victorious in game two, 6-4, before losing the final match 10-8.

Luke McBride (Nashville, AR HS) got things going in the first when he drew a walk and later scored to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. NTCC would add to the lead in the third inning when Bryce Yokso (Spring HS) led off with a walk, and Sawyre Thornhill (Huntington HS) also walked a few batters later, and then Nico Baumbach (Euless Trinity HS) would make them pay with a three-run home run to put NTCC up 4-0.

PJC would cut into the lead with two runs in the third and then tied the game when they added two more runs in the fifth inning. NTCC would put the game away in the top of the seventh Jett Forrest (Lorena HS) and Cole Modgling (Medina Valley HS) each scored to give the Eagles the 6-4 lead.

Logan Asay (Frisco Wakeland HS) got the start and went four and one-third innings before going to the bullpen. Chase Richter (Cypress Woods HS) would pitch in relief before giving way to Chance Bolter (Plano HS), who finished the game and picked up the win for the Eagles.

In Game 2, both teams would have big innings to change the game’s course at times, with Paris having the big inning in their final at-bat to pull out the 10-8 win.

After falling behind 2-0, NTCC would put up seven runs in the third inning to go ahead 7-2. The first six batters reached first base safely and moved around to score in the big third inning for NTCC. Jake Chapman (Boerne HS) smashed a grand slam to drive in four of the seven runs scored that inning.

Paris scratched away at the lead, scoring two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to bring the score to 7-5 after seven innings of play. Kade Wood (Atlanta HS) would add the Eagles’ final run when he doubled in the eighth inning and made his way around the bases to score and bring the game to 8-5 NTCC.

Paris would save their big inning for the final inning, scoring five runs to make a comeback against NTCC and salvage a split on the day. The Eagles would win two of the three games to get the series victory in round one of conference play.

NTCC will be back in action at home on Thursday, March 25, with a doubleheader against Tyler Junior College, with game one starting at 1:00 pm.