NTCC – Sports

NTCC Baseball vs. Tyler Junior College Recap

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball had the series with Tyler Junior College affected by the weather in round one of conference play, and round two was no different. NTCC and TJC had to move Thursday’s matchup to Friday and added a second game to make up for one missed in the first round. While the weather was much nicer on Friday, the outcome was not as excellent for the Eagles, with the Apaches winning Game 1, 6-3 and Game 2, 8-4.

TJC started Game 1 off with three runs in the first inning of play to take the lead and not look back. NTCC would try to make it a game, adding one run in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to close the gap, but TJC also added one run each in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings pull out the 6-3 win.

Bryce Yosko (Spring HS) would get things going for the Eagles in the third inning when he homered to the left-field despite a strong wind blowing in. His solo home run would cut the lead to 3-1. Luke McBride (Nashville, AR HS) would walk to open the fourth inning with the Eagles down 3-1 and make his way around the base paths to cut the lead to 3-2. Kade Wood (Atlanta HS) would provide the Eagles’ final run in the fifth when he hit an infield single and later scored on when Cole Modgling (Medina Valley HS) hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score him.

On the mound in Game 1 for NTCC was Chance Bolter (Plano HS), who got the start and later was relieved by Brock Shoffner (Bridgeland HS) and Kolby Parker (Shelbyville HS). The Eagle pitchers combined to give up the six runs on seven hits, four walks, with eight strikeouts in Game 1.

Game 2 saw NTCC take the early lead when Luke McBride (Nashville, AR HS) walked with one out and then stole second base. McBride would score two batters later when Nico Baumbach (Euless Trinity HS) put the ball in play, forced an error by TJC, and gave NTCC a 1-0 lead.

Mikel Howell (Huntsville HS) would start game two and kept TJC off the board until the third inning when TJC took the lead with three runs scored to bring the game to 3-1 Apaches. TJC added one more run in the fourth, three runs in the sixth, and one final run in the ninth inning to lead 8-1.

NTCC would not give up and mounted a rally, scoring three runs, but the comeback effort would fall short, and TJC held on to win 8-4.

In addition to Howell, Chase Richter (Cypress Woods HS) and Cameron Coffee (Richland HS) would see action in Game 2.

Due to impending rains on Saturday, they moved the remaining two games at TJC to Sunday, March 28. NTCC will be at home Tuesday, March 30 at 1:00 pm for a non-conference match-up with Murray State College from Oklahoma.