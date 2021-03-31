NTCC – Sports

NTCC Baseball Splits Sunday Series with Tyler Junior College

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball hit the road Sunday to take on TJC in Tyler and earned a 12-4 win in the first game of the day before falling to TJC 9-6 in game two.

Logan Asay (Frisco Wakeland HS) would get the start and the win for the Eagles in game one. Asay went the distance in game one, giving up just four runs on eight hits with zero walks. He would strike out eight Apaches to limit their chances on the bases.

Offensively, NTCC scored early and often in game one. In the first inning, Cole Modgling (Medina Valley HS) plated the game’s first run to give NTCC the early lead that they would never relinquish. A big five-run second inning would help put the game in the Eagles’ favor and bring the charge to 6-0. Kade Wood (Atlanta HS) and Khalon Clayton (Kilgore HS) would get singles and score in the inning. Then Nico Baumbach (Euless Trinity HS) plated Luke McBride (Nashville, AR HS) and Sawyre Thornhill (Huntington HS) when he hit a three-run home run to cap off the five-run second inning.

After TJC added two runs in the second inning to cut the lead to 6-2, Jake Chapman (Boerne HS) started his homerun tear in the game for NTCC, going three for four with all three hits being home runs. Chapman would go deep in the third, sixth, and seventh innings to pace the Eagles’ offense. Clayton also added a home run in the sixth inning to help the Eagles cause in game one.

Game 2 of the series, TJC took advantage of a big six-run fourth inning to help them to a 9-6 win over NTCC.

Kaleb Wisnoksi (Navasota HS) would get the start in game two and went three and one-third innings before giving way to the Eagle bullpen. Camden Sargent (Brazosport Christian) would relieve Wisnoski, and then Landon Herrmann (Bridgeland HS) pitched the final two innings for NTCC.

Modgling would start the game off with a walk and scored when Luke McBride tripled to score the game’s first run. NTCC would add two more runs in the first to lead 3-0. Inning number two brought in two more runs for NTCC, with Clayton scoring the first run and Modgling scored his second run of the day to get the score to 5-0. TJC took the lead with the big six-run fourth before NTCC tied the game at 6-6 in the fifth inning when Chapman singled to score Bryce Yosko (Spring HS). TJC added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth inning to defeat NTCC.

The Eagles will return to action in a non-conference home game with Murray State College on Tuesday, March 30, with a single game starting at 2:00 pm.