NTCC – Sports

Hanna Allen | Emily Cole | Tasha Pierce

NTCC Softball Splits Series with Carl Albert State College

Northeast Texas Community College Softball made the trip to Poteau, Oklahoma, to take on Carl Albert State College in a non-conference matchup. Carl Albert would get the best of NTCC in an extra-inning affair in game one by a score of 6-5. Game 2 was another thriller with NTCC winning 4-3 with a dramatic game-ending play when Hanna Allen (Hudson HS) threw out a runner trying to tie the game on a Sacrifice fly to left field. Allen’s accurate throw to catcher Lauren Isbell (Burleson HS) would end the rally by Carl Albert for the Eagle win 4-3.

Game 1 of the series, Emma Farquhar (Hooks, HS), led off the game with a triple to get things going for NTCC. Kailey Hancock (Central HS) would drive in Farquhar with a single to left field. Tasha Pierce (Hudson HS) would hit her first of three home runs on the day to bring the Eagle lead to 2-0 after one inning of play.

Both teams would go scoreless in the second inning before NTCC plated another run in the third when Haylee Wilson (Hughes Springs HS) singled to drive in Hancock, who had doubled to lead off the inning. Carl Albert cut into the lead in the bottom of the third when they scored two runs to bring the game to 3-2 NTCC.

Trinity Needham (Melissa HS) added the fourth run for the Eagles when she drew a walk and later scored on a single by Farquhar. NTCC led 4-2, heading into the bottom of the fifth. Then Carl Albert scored one run to cut the lead to 4-3. The Eagles hope to put the game away in the top of the seventh when Hancock blasted a home run to lead off the inning and move the score to 5-3 NTCC.

Unfortunately, Carl Albert scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game a 5-5 and then cut in their half of the eighth to win 6-5. Averie Ayers (Mount Pleasant HS) started and went seven innings before giving way to Halea Wells (Lufkin HS) for the final inning. Ayers would get six strikeouts in her start.

In Game2 of the series, Emily Cole (Paul Pewitt HS) had one of her best season games, giving up just five hits and striking out four in her complete-game win.

NTCC got on the board first in the second inning when Tasha Pierce hit her second home run of the day to give the Eagles the 1-0 lead. In her next at-bat in the fourth inning, she stayed hot and launched number three of the day to move NTCC ahead 2-0. Hancock would not be outdone and hit a solo home run in the sixth to move NTCC ahead 3-0.

Carl Albert scored one run in the fourth inning to make the score 3-1.

The Eagles added the fourth and final run in the seventh when Wilson drove in Farquhar, who doubled earlier in the inning. Carl Albert attempted a comeback in the seventh, scoring two runs, but they denied a comeback attempt by the great Eagles defense. Hanna Allen caught the second out on a pop fly to left field and then gunned the runner down at home as she tried to score, ending the game with the Eagles on top 4-3.

NTCC will return to conference play on Wednesday, April 21, when they travel to Tyler Junior College for a doubleheader.

NTCC Baseball Defeats Panola College

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball and the Panola Ponies finally met up on Sunday for game one of the three-game series after a few days of rainouts. NTCC took down the Ponies 15-7 in a run-ruled shortened game.

Mikel Howell (Huntsville HS) started on the mound and looked sharp for the Eagles. Howell pitched five and two-thirds innings before giving it to Chase Richter (Cypress Woods HS) to finish things out for the Eagles.

While the Ponies scored seven runs off Howell, just two of the runs were earned, on seven hits, four walks, and six strikeouts. Richter would pick up two additional strikeouts in his one and one-third inning of work.

Both teams played the first two innings of play quickly, with the first runs for either team coming in the third. Panola managed five runs to take an early 5-0 lead.

NTCC answered back quickly with four runs in the fourth. Cole Modgling (Medina Valley HS) started things off with a triple bobbled by the centerfielder, which allowed the speedy Modgling to turn it into an inside the park home run. Sawyre Thornhill (Huntington HS) reached via a walk and scored when the next batter up, Nico Baumbach (Euless Trinity HS), hit a home run to the left-center field, making the game 5-3 Panola. The Eagles Cameron Loy (Mansfield HS) reached base when he was hit by the pitch and advanced to third on a single by Jake Chapman (Boerne HS). Bryce Yosko (Spring HS) hit a deep sacrifice fly to center to score Loy to cut the lead to 5-4.

The Eagles took the lead in the fourth inning when they plated three more runs to lead 7-5. Modgling again led off the inning, this time with a walk. Luke McBride (Nashville, AR HS) singled to right to move Modgling to third base. Thornhill would hit a sac fly to center to score Modgling for the first of three runs scored in the inning. Loy continued his excellent day at the plate with a double off the wall in right-center field to score McBride. Chapman would follow that with a double off the left-center field wall to bring home Loy and make the Eagle lead 7-5.

Khalon Clayton would single in the bottom of the fifth and later score on a sac fly by McBride to move NTCC ahead 8-5. Panola tried to mount a comeback in the sixth, scoring two runs before Richter shut them down to get the Eagles out of the jam with an 8-7 lead.

A big seven-run sixth inning for the Eagles proved to be too much for Panola to overcome. Back-to-back walks by Baumbach and Loy followed by an error when Chapman came to the plate started off the big inning. Jett Forrest (Lorena HS) would draw a one-out walk to load the bases for the Eagles. Clayton would single to left to bring in Loy. McBride would draw a two-out walk and later score when Thornhill singled to right field to bring the score to 13-7 NTCC.

Baumbach continued his excellent day offensively when he drove the ball to right-center field to score McBride and Thornhill to put the Eagles ahead by eight runs, 15-7.

Richter came out for his second inning of work and struck out the first batter. After walking the second batter, he induced ground outs to third base and then a ground ball to shortstop to end the game for the final getaway.

Games two and three for the series move to Panola College on Monday, Apr 19. The conference has adjusted the remaining weekly schedule for the baseball teams. NTCC will take on Bossier Parrish CC on Friday, Apr 23 in Bossier and then play a doubleheader at NTCC on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

Following game two of the Sunday doubleheader, NTCC will host a baseball skills camp for children ages Kindergarten-8th grade. Campers will receive free admission to the game. No pre-registration is required.