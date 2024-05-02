NTCC – Sports

Eagle Baseball Makes Postseason Tournament

The Northeast Texas Community College baseball team has solidified the third-place position in Region 14 North of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The Eagles will finish conference play with two games this weekend against Navarro College at NTCC, weather permitting Saturday, May 4.

Navarro College will host the Region 14 North tournament. Navarro will finish in first place, with Tyler Junior College in second, NTCC in third, and Panola College in fourth. Navarro and NTCC will compete in the regional hosted by Navarro College, taking on the second and fourth seeds of Region 14 South. Those opponents are still to be determined.

The winner of Region 14 South will host TJC and Panola in their regional tournament. The winner of the North and South will meet up in a Super Regional to determine who will represent Region 14 in the NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, May 25-June 1, 2024.

NTCC Baseball has a 32-21 record on the season, going 16-12 in Conference play with two games remaining. The Eagles lead the conference in total games played and at-bats and sit third in runs scored. They are also leading the conference in walks and hit by pitches while at the plate and have a league-leading five shutouts on the season.

Region IV North consists of NTCC, Navarro College, Tyler Junior College, Panola College, Angelina College, Paris Junior College, and Bossier Parrish Community College. The South division consists of Blinn College, San Jacinto College-North, Galveston College, Wharton County Junior College, Alvin College, and Coastal Bend College.

NTCC Rodeo Sends Two Cowboys CNFR

Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo ended the regular season of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region with a Rodeo hosted by Hill College, April 26-27.

Athletes and teams earn points at each Rodeo, and the top two teams and top three individuals advance to the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR). Kelon Andrews held on to the third spot in the Team Roping Header competition and advanced to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. Kelon partnered up with Jayden Cisneros from Wharton College as his heeler to make his first trip to Wyoming as a freshman. Fellow NTCC Team Roper and Heeler Hayden Sanders will be the healer for former Eagle and current Texas A&M University-Commerce Rodeo athlete Kent Sheldon.

The Eagles finished the Southern Region 2023-2024 year at Hill College with Makenzie Mayes winning the Barrel Racing event and just missed a trip to the College National Finals by nineteen points.

The women continued to finish the season strong, with fellow Eagles Jill White winning the Ladies Breakaway and Chloe Bahhur finishing 6th place in the Ladies Breakaway.

On the Men’s side at Hill College, Josh Stephenson finished 6th place in Steerwrestling; Coy Evans finished in 9th/10th position. Evans finished the season in 5th place in the region, missing the CNFR by 41.5 points.

NTCC continued to do well in team roping, with Kayce Hawkins and Kale Turner’s team finishing in 6th place at Hill, and Eagle Koda Stikeleather and his partner finishing in 7th place.

This is the Eagles’ first trip to Casper, Wyoming, under Head Coach Justin Hampton, who was a perineal team Qualifier at his previous school, West Hills College in California.

The CNFR will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper Wyoming June 7-15, 2024.