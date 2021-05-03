NTCC – Sports

Eagle Baseball takes down Murray State College .

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball traveled to Tishomingo, Oklahoma, for one last non-conference game against Murray State College on Tuesday, April 27. NTCC would defeat Murray State 19-6 to bring home the win.

Four Eagles would have multiple hit days to pace the offense, with Cameron Loy (Mansfield HS) going four for six with a single and three doubles, driving in 5 runs in the game. Loy also reached via a walk in the game.

NTCC got things going in the second inning with a big seven-run inning. The Eagles sent thirteen players up to bat in the inning, with the first seven all reaching base and scoring. Loy started things off with a single, and then his teammates just poured in on from there.

Northeast added three more runs in the top of the third to extend the lead to 10-0. Murray State finally got on the board in the bottom half of the third, scoring three runs to cut the lead to 10-3. Both teams would go scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings before NTCC would add two more runs in the top of the sixth to move the score to 12-3.

Drew Baggerley (Deer Park HS) started the sixth with a solo home run to left field. Cade McBride (Nashville, AR HS) followed the solo-home run with a single to left field for his third hit of the day. After two hit batters moved McBride to third, he scored on a Sacrifice Fly to the right by Nico Baumbach (Euless Trinity HS).

Murray State tried to get back in the game but only managed one run in the bottom of the seventh and two runs in the eighth to bring the score to 12-6. NTCC would put the game out of reach at the top of the ninth when they had their second seven-run inning the game.

Loy would lead off the ninth with a double, and he would get a second double in the inning as the Eagles batted around once again. Leadoff man Jake Chapman (Boerne HS) would come to bat with the bases loaded, took advantage of the situation, and launched a grand slam to the left/center field. Jason Schneider (McNeil HS) would double and then score the final Eagles run on Loy’s second double of the inning. NTCC pitchers would strike out three of the five batters faced in the ninth to bring home the 19-6 victory.

The Eagles made it a staff affair with six different pitchers combining to give up six runs on six hits with fifteen strikeouts combined.

NTCC will close out the season with a series with Paris Junior College, followed by a single game playoff with Panola College. The winner will advance to the post-season tournament hosted by San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas.