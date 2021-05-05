NTCC – Sports

NTCC Rodeo Winds Down Year

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo Team will make the trip down to Athens, May 7 and May 8 to close out the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region season.

Trinity Valley Community College will serve as the host for the event initially scheduled for February when the winter storm hit.

The Eagles last competed in the McNeese State University Rodeo in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on April 30 and May 1. NTCC Bull Rider Sean Garner (Darndanelle, Arkansas) won the Bull Riding event. Sean is having a great year and is one qualified ride from making the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, June 13-19, 2021.

Peyton Cooper (Ivanhoe, Texas) brought home a third-place finish in the lady’s breakaway-roping to lead the way for the Women’s Rodeo Team.

The team has worked hard all year, overcoming COVID-19 related cancellations, different safety protocols, and lousy weather to compete in Rodeos across Texas and Louisiana.

NTCC competes in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola Junior College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.

The Eagles will host a Rodeo in Mid-October, be on the lookout for the exact date, times, and location. For anyone wishing to come on board as a sponsor for the Rodeo, contact Coach Skylar Hunnicutt at shunnicutt@ntcc.edu.

NTCC Baseball Players Make All-Conference Team

Well represented on the 2021 NJCAA Region 14 Eastern Conference All-Conference Selections was Northeast Texas Community College Baseball.

Cameron Loy, Freshman from Mansfield, Texas, was selected as second-team Catcher. Loy has a .396 batting average with seven doubles for the Eagles this year.

Sophomore Sawyre Thornhill from Huntington, Texas, was the second-team second baseman. Thornhill is batting .374 with seven home runs on the year for NTCC.

Nico Baumbach, a sophomore from Euless, Texas, was a first-team third baseman. Baumbach is batting .329 with eleven doubles, six home runs, and fifty-two Runs Batted In (RBI’s).

Sophomores Cole Modgling and Jake Chapman represent the Eagles in the outfield, with Modgling bringing home second-team honors and Chapman honorable mention. Modgling, Castroville, Texas, is hitting .355 with ten doubles, a triple, six home runs, and twenty-four RBI’s. Chapman, the Boerne, Texas native, brings a .321 average with ten doubles, six home runs, and thirty-two RBI’s to help pace the Eagles this season.

Chance Bolter, a Plano, Texas sophomore, received second-team honors as a pitcher. Bolter has struck out thirty-six batters and walked just thirteen on the season with one complete game outing for NTCC.