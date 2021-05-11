NTCC – Sports

NTCC Rodeo Team Wraps Up Season

Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo traveled to Athens for the final Rodeo, May 7 and 8. Trinity Valley Community College Served as the host of the event held at the Henderson County Rodeo Complex.

Jessee Young (Paris, Texas) placed fifth in the Breakaway Roping to finish out the top 25 in the Southern Region.

Sean Garner (Dardanelle, AR) followed up his win at McNeese State with a second-place finish at the TVCC Rodeo. This ride secured the second-place spot in the Region for the year and qualified Sean for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, June 13-19.

NTCC competes in the Southern Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola Junior College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.

The College National Finals Rodeo is in Casper, Wyoming, each summer. The CNFR is the best of the best in college rodeo. It is where the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association crowns individual event champions in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and goat tying. They award the National Team Championships to both men’s and women’s teams. Over 400 cowboys and cowgirls from over 100 universities and colleges compete in Casper each year. Contestants compete all year in one of the NIRA’s 11 regions for a chance to rope or ride at the CNFR.

The top three students in each event and the top two men’s and women’s teams from the NIRA’s 11 regions will qualify for the CNFR.

The Eagles will host a Rodeo in Mid-October, be on the lookout for the exact date, times, and location. For anyone wishing to come on board as a sponsor for the Rodeo, contact Coach Skylar Hunnicutt at shunnicutt@ntcc.edu.