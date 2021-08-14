NTCC – Sports

Eagle Soccer Back in Action

The Northeast Texas Community College Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams returned to campus to begin practice on August 10, 2021. After a crazy year of cancellations, the Eagles are looking forward to playing a fall schedule again, moving the season from fall to spring.

The entire coaching staff is returning for year two, with Head Coach Zane Barnes leading both the men’s and women’s teams. Assistant Coaches Heather Brady and JD Perales will each continue to work with both squads as well.

NTCC has representatives from across Texas, a student-athlete from Pittsburg, PA, and several international students. The teams will have students from Antigua, Columbia, France, Haiti, Nigeria, Portugal, Sierra Leon, Spain, and United Kingdom.

The NTCC women will hit the field first on Saturday, August 14 at 2:00 pm vs. Cisco College on the NTCC campus. The first chance to see the Men in action will be Friday, August 20 at 5:00 pm when they take on Mountain View College.

Both teams will travel to LeTourneau University on August 24 and start conference play at home on Friday, August 28, against Blinn College. The Women will take the field at 2:00 pm and Men to follow around 4:00 pm.

NTCC plays in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 14 along with Angelina College (M-W), Blinn College (M-W), Coastal Bend (M), Navarro College (W), Paris Junior College (M- W), Trinity Valley CC (M – W), and Tyler Junior College (M – W).

You can keep up with the Eagles’ schedules and any changes at www.ntcceagles.com.