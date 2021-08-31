NTCC – Sports

NTCC Softball Adds New Assistant Coach

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics is pleased to announce hiring a new assistant softball coach Mikayla Krause. Coach Krause recently graduated from McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.

While at McMurry University, Mikayla played softball for three years for the Warhawks. Before her time in Abilene, Coach Krause started her playing career at Odessa College in Odessa, Texas, where she played softball for two years.

In high school, Mikayla played third base for the DeLeon Bearcats. In her time at Odessa College, she continued to play third base and saw time as a second baseman and in the outfield. Mikayla gained more experience at McMurry University, adding catching duties and playing shortstop to her resume.

As a product of the junior college softball experience, we look forward to Coach Krause joining head Coach Joshua Freeman to lead the Eagle Softball team this year. In addition to her assistant coaching duties, Coach Krause will serve as an assistant dorm director for NTCC.

A native of DeLeon, Texas, Mikayla earned Academic All-State Honors, District Offensive MVP honors as a junior and senior, and First Team All-State her junior and senior seasons of high school. Coach Krause is the daughter of Jerry and Deanna Krause, and she has two younger siblings, Alexis and Jackson.

For your chance to see NTCC Softball in action and meet Coach Krause, visit www.ntcceagles.com to check the latest schedule for softball.