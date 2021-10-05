NTCC – Sports

Taylor DeCosta | Garrett Fields

NTCC Rodeo Wrap Up

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team hit the road to open up the 2021-2022 season, starting with the short road trip to Panola College Rodeo September 24-25 and the long road trip to Uvalde, Texas for the Southwest Texas Junior College Rodeo October 1-2.

While the Eagle Rodeo athletes did not place in the money at Panola, they built on that experience and put two Eagles in the funds for the second Rodeo of the season.

Garrett Fields, Quitman, Texas, placed third in the Steer Wrestling event to bring home points for NTCC.

Taylor DeCosta, Kaneohe, Hawaii, brought home a second-place finish in Team Roping, partnering with Jayce Reeves of Panola College. DeCosta was the header for the team, with Reeves serving as the heeler for the team.

Several of the rough stock riders for the Eagles were just short of the eight-second buzzer and will look to complete the rides in the upcoming NTCC hosted Rodeo. The brother combination of Ethan and Landon Priefert was close on the Team Roping, but a broken barrier kept them out of the money after an excellently timed run.

The Eagle Rodeo team will be in action here in Mount Pleasant October 15-16 as they host the third collegiate Rodeo of the season at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Priefert Rodeo Arena located on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

NTCC competes in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola Junior College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.

For more information about the NTCC Rodeo program, you can contact Coach Justin Hampton at jhampton@ntcc.edu.