NTCC – Sports

Northeast Texas Community College’s Foundation held its annual Golf Classic on October 18 at Daingerfield Country Club in Daingerfield. The tournament raised about $17,000 to support the NTCC Work4College Program.

Texas Heritage National Bank won the six-man-scramble, shooting -15. The winning team (pictured from left) included Tommy Porter, Jr., Ron Conner, James Duke, David Conner, Ricky Shelton, and Jonathan Biddy. The Cypress Bank and Guaranty Bank & Trust teams tied for second place with 14 under. Mitch Mayben won the prizes for both longest drive contests.

Businesses that participated or helped sponsor the event included Pilgrim’s, American National Bank, Bowie Cass Electric Cooperative, Cypress Bank, Lincoln Investments, Daingerfield Country Club, Texas Heritage National Bank, Elliott Auto Group, and Guaranty Bank & Trust.

“We had to cancel our annual tournament last year due to COVID, so we were very excited to host our event this year in Daingerfield. It’s a fun way to raise money that makes a real difference in the lives of students right here in our community,” Dr. Jonathan McCullough, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement, said.

