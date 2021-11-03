NTCC – Sports

Jessee Young | Noah Chandelier

NTCC Rodeo Results from McNeese State University

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team followed up the home Rodeo with a trip to South Louisiana to the McNeese State University Rodeo in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Oct 29-30.

The Women’s team brought home a 4th place finish thanks to strong showings from Taylor Decosta (Kaneohe, Hawaii) in Barrell Racing and a first-place finish from Jessee Young (Paris, Texas) in the Breakaway Roping.

Decosta tied with Grace Jackson of Sam Houston State University with 16.09 to bring home points for the Eagles in the Barrell Racing event. Young had a lightning-fast time of 2.4 seconds to tie with four other individuals for first place in the Ladies Breakaway Roping. Keely Henry, former NTCC Rodeo Athlete from Texas A&M University-Commerce, Mayce Marek, and McKatlin McKee from Texas A&M University-Commerce all tied with Jessee, with all four ladies tied with a 2.4-second run.

On the Men’s side, Noah Candelier (Devers, Texas) would place in Saddle Bronc and Tie Down roping to bring home second place in the Men’s All-Around standings. Candelier tied with teammate Kent Sheldon (Lemoore, California) in the Saddle Bronc, finishing in sixth place in the event.

Candelier would gain more points in the Tie-Down Roping, finishing tied for seventh place with Connor Atkinson of Wharton College. Garrett Fields (Quitman, Texas) for the Eagles Men’s team was just out of the points but with a nice run.

The NTCC Rodeo team will look to finish the fall schedule strong November 12-13 when they travel to the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe, Texas, for the final Rodeo of the fall hosted by Sam Houston State University.

The Eagle Rodeo team will have a break until January 29-30 when they travel to the Hopkins County Civic Center to open the spring season at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Rodeo. In the spring, the Eagles will attend a total of five more Rodeos trying to earn a spot at the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo held in Casper, Wyoming, in June.