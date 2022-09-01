NTCC – Sports

Eagle Soccer Falls to LSU-Eunice

The Northeast Texas Community College Women’s and Men’s Soccer teams kicked off the 2022 season at home against the LSU-Eunice Bengals. However, LSU-E Women would mount a comeback and defeat the Eagles 3-2, and the men’s squad for the Bengals won 3-1 on Wednesday.

NTCC took an early 1-0 lead in the Women’s game on a goal from Sophomore Erika Trivino (Bogota, Colombia). Newcomer Kayla Banta (Nederland, Tx) assisted. The Eagles would score again just a few minutes later on a goal by freshmen Katelyn Leal (Tulare, California), who fellow first-year student Lewticia Heemann (Brazil) assisted.

For the Men’s team, the Bengals from LSU-Eunice would get on the board on an early Penalty kick to lead 1-0. Returning Eagle player Carlos Quinones (Galena Park, Tx) would get the Eagles on the board with an assist from fellow veteran David Imbert (France).

NTCC Freshmen goalie Enzo Camps (France) had nine saves in the game for the Eagles.

Both teams will be at home again on Saturday, September 3. The Men will play first at noon against Coastal Bend College, and the women will follow around 2:00 pm against Navarro College.

You can purchase tickets from the HomeTown Tickets Fan App that you can download to your mobile device or by going to www.ntcceagles.com. No cash sales at the gate.