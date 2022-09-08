NTCC – Sports

Coach Andy Morgan

NTCC Baseball Opens Fall Season

The Northeast Texas Community College Baseball team will open the Fall 2022 season on Thursday, Sep 8 at 2:00 pm hosting the Ontario Blue Jays from Canada.

Head Coach Andy Morgan will be back for his sixth season as the leader of the Eagle Baseball team. The Eagles will bring back thirteen returners this year, with twenty-seven newcomers looking to make an impact for the Eagles.

The 2022-2023 Eagles are primarily from Texas, with one athlete from California, one from Oklahoma, two from Canada, and two from Puerto Rico.

The Eagles play their home games at Eagle Field at Bob Baker Stadium on the NTCC Campus. You can find the complete fall schedule on our athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com and purchase tickets from the HomeTown Tickets Fan App that you can download to your mobile device or by going to www.ntcceagles.com. No cash sales at the gate.

Coach Josh Freeman

NTCC Softball Opens Fall Season

The Northeast Texas Community College Softball team will open the Fall 2022 season on the road Tuesday, Sep 13, traveling to Southern Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Head Coach Josh Freeman will be back at the helm of the Eagle Softball team. The Eagles will bring back seven returners this year, with thirteen newcomers trying to help NTCC navigate their way to the playoffs this spring.

The 2022-2023 Eagles are primarily from Texas, with one athlete from California and one from Louisiana. In addition, two Eagles are homegrown talent from Mount Pleasant High School, Jalissa Alavarez and BreAsia Hargrave.

The NTCC Softball team plays its home games at Eagle Field at Bob Baker Stadium on the Northeast Texas Community College Campus. The first home action for the Eagle Softball team will be on Saturday, Sep 17, at noon. You can find the complete fall schedule on our athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com and purchase tickets from the HomeTown Tickets Fan App that you can download to your mobile device or by going to www.ntcceagles.com. No cash sales at the gate.