NTCC – Sports

NTCC Soccer Falls to Blinn College

Northeast Texas Community College Women’s and Men’s Soccer teams made the trip down south to Brenham to face Blinn College on Wednesday, September 7, in conference play, with Blinn coming away with the win in both games.

The women fell to the Blinn Buccaneers 2-0 in a lightning-delayed game. Just before halftime of the 5:00 pm start, lightning moved into the area, forcing a stoppage with the Eagles down 1-0. After the lengthy delay, Blinn added one more goal in the second half to complete the win.

The Eagles have been without the starting goalie due to injury, and field player Lakin Pennington, Freshman from Hallsville, has stepped into goal for the Eagles. Pennington has 18 saves in the two-and-a-half games she has had to play in goal position.

With the lightning delay in the Women’s game, they pushed back the Men’s game from their 7:00 pm start to just after 8:00 pm. The Buccaneers jumped to an early 4-0 lead, with the Eagles scoring just before the end of the first half to cut the lead to 4-1. Yanis Lakhlifi (France) scored the lone Eagles goal from an assist by Diego Sanchez (Atascocita High School, Humble, Texas)

Blinn would add three more goals in the second half to earn a 7-1 win over NTCC.

The Eagles will next travel to Tyler to take on the NJCAA #2 TJC Apache women’s team and the NJCAA #4 Men’s Soccer teams on the Tyler Junior College campus Saturday, September 10, at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

The next home game for the Eagles will be on Saturday, September 17, at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm against Jacksonville College.

You can purchase tickets from the HomeTown Tickets Fan App that you can download to your mobile device or by going to www.ntcceagles.com. No cash sales at the gate.