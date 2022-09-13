NTCC – Sports

SOCCER

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Soccer teams traveled to Tyler Saturday, Sep 10, to take on the Nationally ranked TJC Apaches. Unfortunately, TJC would defeat the NTCC Women by 3-0 and beat the Men 4-1.

The Women’s team from TJC is ranked No. 2 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) rankings. The Eagles team put in a great effort while short-handed in goal, with the starter still out of commission. TJC would score early on a penalty kick, and the Eagles would keep it close most of the game until the Apaches scored their final goal with just under five minutes to play. Coach Heather Brady said Maria Whitaker (Kilgore, Texas) had a good performance against the highly ranked Apaches in the loss. The Eagles played well as a team and put four shots on goal, but unfortunately came up short.

The men from NTCC took on the number eight NJCAA ranked Apaches in the nightcap of the evening. Both teams battled to a 0-0 tie at the half. In the second half, TJC would get four goals in the first twenty minutes of the second half to earn the win, but not before Josh Sczech (Fischer, TX) put one on target to get the Eagles on the board.

Both Eagles soccer teams will travel to Trinity Valley Community College on Wednesday, Sep 14, to take on the Cardinals soccer squads. NTCC will return home on Saturday, Sep 17, at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Eagle Baseball Opens Fall Season

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Baseball team opened the Fall campaign with a scrimmage against the Ontario Blue Jays from Toronto, Canada. The Eagles would battle with the Blue Jays for a scheduled 11-inning affair, and the Eagles came out on top 5-3.

Coach Andy Morgan would limit his pitchers to one inning each in the opening game of the fall. The eleven pitchers would combine for 15 strikeouts while giving up three runs on six hits during the eleven-inning game and walking seven total Blue Jays.

JP Mendoza (Kingwood, TX) would have a nice day at the plate for NTCC, going three for five with an RBI and two runs scored to help pace the Eagles to the win. Bennie Qualls (Humble, TX) would also show up at the plate for the Eagles, going two for three with a walk and scoring one run.

The Eagles’ next home game will be Wednesday, Sep 21, against Weatherford College, with a noon start. To keep up to date on the schedule, go to www.ntccealges.com.

You can purchase tickets from the HomeTown Tickets Fan App that you can download to your mobile device or by going to www.ntcceagles.com. No cash sales at the gate.