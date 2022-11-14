NTCC – Sports

NTCC Rodeo Fall Season Ends

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Rodeo Team headed South November 10-12 for the Sam Houston State University Rodeo. It was the fifth and final Rodeo of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region Fall season.

Makenzie Mayes

Makenzie Mayes (Scroggins, TX) added to her excellent fall season in Ladies Breakaway Roping, finishing fourth at Sam Houston State University. Mayes’ finish gained her enough points to sit in First place in the Region heading into the winter break.

In the Lady’s Barrel racing, fellow freshmen Taylor Eastridge (Beckley, WV) brought home points with her sixth-place finish. Eastridge had the second-fastest time in her first-round grouping to land her a spot in the finals. It places Taylor in the top ten halfway into the season.

Kent Sheldon

For the Men’s team, Kent Sheldon (Hanford, CA) would qualify for the finals in two events. Kent picked up points in Saddle Bronc for the Eagles and competed in the Team Roping Event with Jose Cortazar (Pearland, TX) of NTCC. The duo brought home a fifth-place finish in Team Roping, placing them in the top 20 at the break with five more Rodeos left in the season.

Eagle Brennan Wilson (Gilmer, TX) competes in Team Roping with his partner Lantz Pyssen of Southwest Texas Junior College. The pair sit in ninth place, heading to the halfway point in the year.

Garrett Fields (Quitman, TX) is looking for a great spring to move him up in the Steerwestling standings. He currently is tenth in the Region.

NTCC Bull riders Colton Burkhard (Ivanhoe, TX) and Nathan Gwin (Ashdown, AR) are looking to make a trip to the College Finals, Burkhard sits in ninth place, and Gwin is in twelfth place during the winter break.

The Eagles will be off college Rodeo action until the Texas A&M University Commerce’s Rodeo February 3-4, 2023, at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs.