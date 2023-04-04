NTCC – Sports

NTCC Rodeo Student Athlete Selected as NIRA Southern Region Student Director

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region now has Northeast Texas Community College’s Rodeo Athlete Kent Sheldon as its Student Director for the 2023-2025 Season. Kent will graduate this spring from NTCC and move on to Texas A&M University-Commerce to continue his Rodeo career. Sheldon is originally from Hanford, California, and has Rodeoed for NTCC for the past two seasons. While at Northeast Texas Community College, Kent majored in Associate of Science in Agriculture with a Farm and Ranch Management certificate.

As Student Director, Sheldon will oversee stock draws and the student code of conduct, assisting the Faculty Director and Southern Region Secretary in running the events. Kent will also interact with Region and National Sponsors, including attending both the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming and PRCA National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kent will be the voice of the entire student body of the NIRA Southern Region at meetings and events.

Sheldon competes in Saddle Bronc and Team Roping and serves as a Bull Fighter at the College and Professional Rodeos. Additionally, Kent served as the event director of Bull riding events for the 2022-2023 NIRA Southern Region.

“We are beyond proud of Kent in his development as a student-athlete in Rodeo and his willingness to serve in a leadership capacity,” Justin Hampton, NTCC Rodeo Coach.

NTCC Rodeo Competes at Hill College

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Rodeo team headed to Hillsboro, Texas, on March 31 through April 1 for the Ninth Hill College Rodeo of the NIRA Southern Region season.

Garrett Fields has been hot for the Eagle this Spring, Winning the Tie-down Competition at Texas A&M University in the second spring Rodeo. Garrett Steer also wrestled and finished ninth place at Wharton in the third Rodeo of the spring. At Hill College, he continued to do well, placed third in the Steer Wrestling, and had an eight-place showing in Team Roping with fellow Eagle Bryson Dill. Garrett’s multi-discipline approach earned him third place in the Men’s All-Around standings at Hill College.

Jill White came away with third place time of 2.3 seconds in the Lady’s Breakaway to miss out on sharing first with two others at a 2.2 time.

The 2022-2023 NIRA Southern Region Rodeo’s final will take place April 21-22 in Athens, Texas, with Trinity Valley Community College hosting.

Makenzie Mayes looks to earn a bid to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, in June in the Ladies Breakaway as she is in third place after nine Rodeos this year.

Jill White is also in the top 25 looking to remain hot after the Hill College Rodeo and move up in the standings. Taylor Eastridge is 17th in the Region in Ladies Barrell Racing heading into the final Rodeo.

For the Men, Team Roping Header Brennan Wilson is in 16th place, and Bryson Dill is in 21st in the Region for Heading. In addition, Dill’s Team Roping partner of Garrett Fields, is 21st in Heeling. Kent Sheldon is 14th in the Southern Region in Saddle Bronc and looks to finish strong in the final showing at Trinity Valley.

Fields’ great spring has him sitting ninth in Steer Wrestling and 14th in Tie-Down Roping.

NTCC Rodeo will have its second Annual Alumni Dinner and Fundraiser on May 6 at The Pavilion at the Becky and Buddy McCollum Events Center at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Grounds. Texas Roadhouse is catering the dinner, with entertainment by Cole Scoggin, and there will be a silent and live auction during the event. You may buy tickets through the Hometown Fan App or the Athletic Department Website at www.ntcceagles.com. Seating is limited to the first 250 ticket holders.