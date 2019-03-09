NTCC’s 2019 Caldwell Award winners include (from left) Jacob Lambie, Olivia Griffin, Verania Leyva-Garcia, Hannah Dickson, Karla Fuentes, and Miguel Paco.

In a remarkable show of academic achievement, Honors Northeast scholars won all four 2019 Caldwell Awards for the freshman-sophomore-division essays of the Walter Webb Society at a meeting last weekend in Corpus Christi. They also won the group Caldwell Award for their film project on Barbara Conrad

Also, Presidential Scholar Hannah Dickson won third prize in the junior-senior division for her essay on Hispanic immigration to Mount Pleasant. The Webb Society is the collegiate auxiliary of the Texas State Historical Association, and the meetings of the two groups were held concurrently in Corpus Christi.

“There has never been anything like this since we started attending Webb Society meetings in 2009,” Dr. Andrew Yox, Honors Director, said. “I believe we fielded our best group, and best group efforts, ever.”

Miguel Paco became the first student in NTCC history to accept two group awards at the spring Webb conference. Professorial judges were impressed by the Barbara Conrad film, produced by Paco. Specifically, Paco’s mastery of Adobe Premiere, his lip-syncing, and use of cutaways were mentioned. Jordan Whelchel directed the film, and Karla Fuentes ramped up the sound quality of this year’s movie. The group remains indebted to Mary Carter Lloyd, of Pittsburg, who starred as Barbara Conrad.

Olivia Griffin had the best freshman-sophomore division essay in the state. Her work on Americans with Disabilities Act activist, Justin Dart, filled a whole new page in Texas history. Dr. Francis Galan, a judge from Texas A&M University, noted that he didn’t realize that Justin Dark was even from Texas before reading Griffin’s paper. Olivia’s older brother, Noah, also won the first place Caldwell award for NTCC in 2013.

Other winners from NTCC included second-place Caldwell winner Daniel Landaverde, third-place winner Jacob Lambie, and the fourth-place winner, Verania Leyva-Garcia.

To learn more about Honors Northeast, visit www.ntcc.edu/honors or contact Dr. Yox at ayox@ntcc.edu.

NTCC is closed for spring break