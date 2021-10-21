NTCC’s Phi Theta Kappa’s Brings Awarness To Breast Cancer Month

Alpha Mu Chi, Northeast Texas Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter, placed pink ribbons around campus in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month earlier this week. Their goal was to help raise awareness of breast cancer on campus and support those affected by the disease.

Awareness is essential because, according to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. However, the five-year relative survival rate is 99% when breast cancer is detected early and localized. Early detection includes doing monthly breast self-exams and scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms.

“Not enough women get tested,” said Paisley McGee, Chapter Vice President. “To me, the walk and ribbons do not only bring awareness for women to get tested, but they also honor those who have been through it and those who continue the fight!”

“The more awareness we spread, the more people are likely to get a checkup done to catch any symptoms early on and potentially stop it before it is too late. I am so thankful for all of PTK’s service opportunities because even though they help us out by building resumes and good relations with others, we are also able to help out those in need, and we leave a positive impact on the world,” commented Brian Ramirez, chapter President.

Phi Theta Kappa strives to provide opportunities for students to be actively involved in community service and develop as servant leaders. The chapter meets every Tuesday at 12:30 in SUB 101 and via Zoom and encourages all students to attend.

For more information on Phi Theta Kappa, check out www.ptk.org or contact lead advisor Dr. Melissa Fulgham at mfulgham@ntcc.edu or co-advisors Dr. Matthew Lampert at mlampert@ntcc.edu and Andrea Reyes at areyes@ntcc.edu. In addition, you can find more information about chapter activities at https://www.facebook.com/alphamuchi.