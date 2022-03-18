Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Young Title Company Header
Sandlin Header 2022

NTSB Releases Report On Fatal Crash That Killed Nine

The National Transportation Safety Board issued its initial report on the fatal West Texas Crash that killed nine people. A 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck a van carrying six University of the Southwest golf team members and their coach. The crash killed the boy and a man traveling with him, and one of the pickup’s tires, a spare, blew out just before the crash. The University of the Southwest is a small Christian college in Hobbs, New Mexico. The golf team returned from a Midland tournament when the collision occurred.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     