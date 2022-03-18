NTSB Releases Report On Fatal Crash That Killed Nine

The National Transportation Safety Board issued its initial report on the fatal West Texas Crash that killed nine people. A 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck a van carrying six University of the Southwest golf team members and their coach. The crash killed the boy and a man traveling with him, and one of the pickup’s tires, a spare, blew out just before the crash. The University of the Southwest is a small Christian college in Hobbs, New Mexico. The golf team returned from a Midland tournament when the collision occurred.