Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
cypress basin hospice

Nursing Program at PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

2 hours ago

 

 

Kristi Schultz, Coordinator of Nursing Home Training at Paris Junior College, assists Rickerius Williams and other students enrolled in her Nurse Aide class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center. To find out about other continuing education classes offered at the campus, call 903-885-1232.

Nursing classes are currently being offered at the Sulphur Springs campus of Paris Junior College.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     