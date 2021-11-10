Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
RPM Staffing Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Mid America Pet Food Header

NWS Changes Wet Messages

The National Weather Service is implementing some changes to some of its flood products this month. Beginning last Monday, the NWS consolidates flood watches and advisories for North and Central Texas to simplify the message and streamline communication regarding flood hazards. It does not impact flash flood warnings or the criteria for which the NWS issues in any flood-related products. Wireless Emergency Alerts and flood reporting criteria are not affected either. The only impact is the text format of various flood watches and advisories.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     