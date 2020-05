The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Titus County Monday afternoon at the intersection of CR1220 and CR1230 northeast of Winfield. The twister had estimated peak winds of 100 mph, and a path length of about half a mile. It was 100 yards at its widest point. There was not a tornado warning at the time of this tornado, but there was a severe thunderstorm warning at the time.