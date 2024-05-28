NWS Conforms Tornado At Lake Palestine And New Boston

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado moved through the Lake Palestine area late last week. Six people were injured by the tornado, but no one died.

A tornado caused damage Friday evening north of New Boston. They did not report any injuries or deaths. The National Weather Service reports an EF-1 tornado with winds of about 93 mph uprooted trees and toppled large tree limbs at 7:05 pm between two Farm to Market Road 992 sections, including portions of FM 3378. According to an initial NWS survey, the damage was in a path 1.84 miles long and 275 yards wide.