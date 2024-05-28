Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Mark Patrick Header 2020

NWS Conforms Tornado At Lake Palestine And New Boston

Storm Prediction Center

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado moved through the Lake Palestine area late last week. Six people were injured by the tornado, but no one died.

A tornado caused damage Friday evening north of New Boston. They did not report any injuries or deaths. The National Weather Service reports an EF-1 tornado with winds of about 93 mph uprooted trees and toppled large tree limbs at 7:05 pm between two Farm to Market Road 992 sections, including portions of FM 3378. According to an initial NWS survey, the damage was in a path 1.84 miles long and 275 yards wide.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved