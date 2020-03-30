NWS Information For Storm Spotters

Please note the following valuable guidance from the National Weather Service for all spotters across the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Spotter Activation and Travel:

Skywarn weather spotters and storm spotting is not “essential” travel in states/counties/cities with mandatory “stay at home” orders.

Our trained weather spotters can safely monitor the weather and convey reports to NWS from home.

Please note that while we may still request spotter activation. We ask that spotters relay information about observed severe weather to us while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

We will let you know as soon as these guidelines change, and we look forward to returning to our standard protocol after this pandemic.

Please do not hesitate to call us or email with your reports:

NWS Shreveport Webpage: http://www.weather.gov/shv

Sign up for Weather Alerts: https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/

Thanks, NWS Shreveport